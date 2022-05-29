Barclay’s Center Stampede Over Rumored Active Shooter Injures Ten – The Hamden Journal

A rumor of an active shooter following a lightweight boxing title fight at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center Satuday night caused a panicked stampede among exiting fans.

Gervonta Davis knocked out Rolando Romero in the main event. But as the crowd was leaving the arena, a loud noise that was mistaken for gunfire panicked fans likely still jittery over recent mass shootings in upstate New York and Texas.

Reports indicate that rumors of an active shooter at the scene caused the panic, causing those exiting to head back into the arena to seek shelter.

A reported 10 people were injured in the ensuing stampede. They were sent to New York area hospitals in stable condition with minor injuries, the NYPD said in a statement.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was at the scene and tweeted the observation that she heard “shouting and saw people running,” and was then told “there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors.” She claimed she was “petrified.”

Madonna was also reportedly at the scene, but there was no word if she was present for the stampede.