Barcelona to wear special Drake jerseys for match with Real Madrid

Drake will replace the Spotify logo on Barcelona’s jerseys this weekend at El Clasico after he became the first artist to hit 50 billion streams on the platform. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Barcelona will break out a special Drake kit for El Clasico this weekend.

Barcelona revealed on Friday that it will wear jerseys featuring the Canadian rapper’s OVO owl logo on the front for their match at Real Madrid. The move, which will replace their traditional Spotify logo, is being done to celebrate Drake becoming the first Spotify artist to hit 50 billion streams.

Spotify became Barcelona’s main sponsor in March, and the club has been featuring several major artists in and around the stadium since. Drake, however, is the first to actually make it onto its jerseys — which comes just in time for its biggest game of the season.

Drake became the first person in Spotify’s history to hit 50 billion streams on his music. He has nearly 60.9 million monthly streams, and has set multiple single-day streaming records.

Drake is far from the first music artist to be featured on the front of a soccer jersey in recent years. Bob Marley has been on several kits, and the Seattle Sounders released a special Jimi Hendrix tribute jersey last year, to name a few.

Drake’s appearance, however, is by far the biggest the soccer world has seen. It’s only fitting that it’ll make an appearance on La Liga’s biggest stage.

Real Madrid will host Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in the two club’s first meeting of the season.