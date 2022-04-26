‘Barbie’ Top Open In Theaters Summer 2023, ‘Coyote Vs. Acme’ Undated – The Hamden Journal

Warner Bros.’ Greta Gerwig directed Mattel movie, Barbie, will be debuting next summer on July 21, 2023. The pic will takeover the date previously occupied by the studio’s hybrid live-action animation title, Coyote vs. Acme.

That Dave Green directed title is currently undated as production continues. John Cena, Will Forte and Lana Candor are doing voiceovers on that pic.

Barbie, based on the popular doll, has been in development for quite some time, initially at Sony with Anne Hathaway and Amy Schumer circling the title blonde role before the project segued to Warner Bros. Ryan Gosling stars as Barbie’s b.f. Ken, with Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Issa Rae also starring. Gerwig and Noah Baumback co-wrote the screenplay.

In Barbie, a doll living in ‘Barbieland’ is expelled for not being perfect enough, which sets off on an adventure in the real world.