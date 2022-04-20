Barbie gives Queen Elizabeth her own doll for 96th birthday

Barbie is getting the royal treatment.

The popular toy brand and its parent company Mattel will release a limited edition Queen Elizabeth doll in honor of the Platinum Jubilee and her 70 years on the English throne.

The doll — available Thursday, April 21, which is the Queen’s 96th birthday — is part of Barbie’s Tributes Collection, which honors famous and historical figures.

The royal Barbie will be adorned with one of the monarch’s most iconic outfits: a replica of Queen Mary’s tiara — which she wore during her wedding to the late Prince Philip — as well as medallions inspired by the Royal Family Orders. The pink and blue ribbons will also feature miniature portraits of her father King George VI and grandfather George V.

The figure will come in a box that was inspired by the throne room of Buckingham Palace and will also showcase a crest-shaped logo and badge commemorating the anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne.

Barbie’s depiction of Queen Elizabeth II comes just in time for her 96th birthday on April 21, 2022. Mattel

The new Barbie for Queen Elizabeth II is part of Barbie’s Tributes Collection, which honors famous and historical figures. Mattel

The new Queen Elizabeth Barbie doll comes in a special keepsake box. Mattel

“Queen Elizabeth II’s reign has been one of extraordinary impact,” said “Our Queen Elizabeth” author Kate Williams at the announcement of the new toy tribute. “This is a stunning iconic doll, a wonderful tribute to a great Queen, embodying Elizabeth II’s service.”

The Platinum Jubilee for the Queen — the longest-reigning monarch in British history — will kick off on June 2, 2022, and run through June 5.