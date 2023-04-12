Barbie Dream House Show Ordered By HGTV – The Hamden Journal

HGTV is moving head with its competition series Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, a project that was originally set to star Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife Allison Holker before the dancer/deejay died in December.

Supermodel Ashley Graham will now host the show that’s set to bow this summer on HGTV and Max.

The plan is to feature eight teams of HGTV stars as they transform a Southern California home into a real-life Barbie Dreamhouse. In the end, one Barbie fan will get the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime stay in a home created for dreamers.

Here are the teams: Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate); Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House) and Antonia Lofaso (Beachside Brawl); Ty Pennington (Rock the Block) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab); Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin (Farmhouse Fixer); Christina Hall and James Bender (Christina on the Coast); Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (Bargain Block); Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home); and Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle Williams (Luxe for Less).

Teams are expected to overhaul areas of the home with an era-specific style, such as an early 1960s atomic age kitchen, a ‘70s disco vibe for Ken’s Den and a main bedroom decked out in ‘80s glam.

Boss and Holker were scheduled to go into production on the Barbie House limited series in January before his passing. The couple had demonstrated an affinity for home renovation: In 2021, he served as a guest judge on HGTV’s Design Star: Next Gen, which was hosted by Holker. He and his wife also appeared on the channel’s House Party.