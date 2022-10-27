‘Barbarian’ Star Georgina Campbell Joins Sci-Fi Actioner ’Cold Storage’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Georgina Campbell (Barbarian) has signed on to star alongside Liam Neeson and Stranger Things‘ Joe Keery in the sci-fi actioner Cold Storage, based on the novel by David Koepp, which Jonny Campbell is directing for Studiocanal.

The synopsis for Cold Storage is as follows: Several decades ago, a highly infectious, constantly mutating micro-organism — capable of extinction-level destruction — was contained in a military facility. In the present day, the military has sealed the facility’s lowest sublevel, selling the remaining space to a self-storage company. As temperatures rise underground, the micro-organism finds a way to escape — and if left to spread, it will soon uncontrollably multiply around the world. The fate of humanity now rests on a retired bioterror operative and two unlikely heroes employed in the facility, who are caught in a race against time to destroy the organism and save mankind.

But nine-time Emmy nominee Gavin Polone (Zombieland, Panic Room) is producing, with Studiocanal fully financing, having launched worldwide sales at the 2022 Cannes Market. Those overseeing the project for Studiocanal include Chief Creative Officer of U.S. Operations Shana Eddy Grouf, EVP Global Production Ron Halpern, and VP International Production & Development, Aaron Ensweiler.

Campbell is coming off of a breakout performance alongside Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long in Zach Cregger’s critically acclaimed horror-thriller Barbarian, which grossed over $42M upon its release via 20th Century Studios in September. The actress first burst onto the scene with her BAFTA-winning performance in the BBC Three drama, Murdered by My Boyfriend, and has more recently appeared in series including Apple TV+’s Suspicion, as well as Prime Video’s The Pale Horse, HBO’s His Dark Materials, Syfy’s Krypton, BBC America’s Broadchurch and others.

Other past film credits for the actress include the horror-comedy All My Friends Hate Me, the thriller Wildcat and the Charlie Hunnam-led action adventure pic King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, from director Guy Ritchie. Further upcoming projects for the thesp include Teresa Sutherland’s psychological horror Lovely, Dark and Deep, as well as A Ciegas, the international spin-off to Netflix’s sci-fi horror pic Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock, which was taken in by a worldwide audience of 45M+ in its first seven days on the platform.

Campbell is represented by UTA, the UK’s Independent Talent Group and Range Media Partners.