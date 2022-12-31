Barbara Walters To Be Remembered In Two ABC News Specials – The Hamden Journal

ABC News will pay tribute to legendary journalist Barbara Walters in two specials over this holiday weekend – Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20 on ABC and The View Honors Barbara Walters on ABC News Live.

Walters joined ABC News in 1976. She was the 20/20 co-host and chief correspondent for 25 years and created The View as a co-host in 1997.

Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 2020, a two-hour primetime special, will feature Walters’ most groundbreaking and iconic interviews, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of Walters, and interviews with Bob Iger, David Muir, Diane Sawyer, Deborah Roberts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, among others, according to the network. ABC News will profile Walters’ prolific life and legacy, including making history as the first woman to co-anchor network morning and evening newscasts and paving the way for women in broadcast journalism.

Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20 airs Sunday, Jan. 1, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, next day on Hulu.

According to the network, The View Honors Barbara Walters “reflects on Walters’ legendary interviews, unforgettable moments from The View and how she inspired generations of women to follow the trail she blazed for them. Walters shares an honest and vulnerable look at her childhood, raising her daughter, family life and the demands of her career. The special celebrates the best of Walters on The View, from unexpected moments to her fierce journalistic instincts, and looks back on her emotional final days as co-host, including her last episode where 25 female journalists surprised the woman who led the way. And finally, in her own words Walters says goodbye to the show she created.”

The View Honors Barbara Walters airs on ABC News Live throughout the weekend, including Sunday, Jan. 1, at 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. EST, and later today on Hulu.

Walters died Friday evening at her home in New York. She was 93.