Barbara Hershey Joins Nick Nolte In Thriller ‘Eugene The Marine’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee Barbara Hershey (The Portrait Of A Lady) is attached to join Nick Nolte in Hank Bedford’s feature Eugene The Marine.

Nolte will play Gene, a former marine and widower who finds his highly regimented life deteriorating after his son begins pressuring him to sell his longtime home. Hershey, well known for her work in movies including Hannah and Her Sisters, Beaches, The Portrait of a Lady and Black Swan, will play Frances, a mysteriously familiar woman who sparks a new chapter in his life.

Stephen Vincent will produce. Matthew Shreder of Concourse Media is executive-producing and selling during the TIFF market.

Hank Bedford will direct the script he co-wrote with Cesare Gagliardoni. Bedford’s 2015 feature debut, Dixieland, starred Riley Keough and Faith Hill and was released by IFC Films.

Emmy and Golden Globe winner Hershey has recently starred in hit horror franchise Insidious and TV series Paradise Lost, which also starred Nolte.

Golden Globe winner Nolte, well known for movies including Cape Fear, 48 Hrs. and his Oscar-nominated roles in The Prince of Tides, Affliction and Warrior, recently starred in series The Mandalorian and Paradise Lost and movies Angel Has Fallenand Last Words. Earlier this week he was announced as joining cast for upcoming Peacock series Poker Face.

Barbara Hershey is represented by A3 Artists Agency, Impression Entertainment andJackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.