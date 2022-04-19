Barbara Bush’s baby daughter is so adorable in never-before-seen family photos

Seven months after giving birth to a daughter, Barbara Bush is giving a rare peek into her new life as a mom.

The former first daughter and twin sister of our own Jenna Bush Hager offered a closer look into life with baby Cora Georgia in a series of photos shared during her visit to TODAY Tuesday to discuss a new children’s book, “The Superpower Sisterhood,” that she and Jenna co-wrote.

In one of the images, Cora Georgia is cuddled by her proud parents while standing on a beach.

The Coyne family loves the beach! (Courtesy of Barbara Bush)

In another image shared with TODAY, Bush cradles her daughter while her sweet cat nestles herself nearby.

A precious moment between Barbara and baby Cora Georgia. (Courtesy of Barbara Bush)

Barbara became a first-time mom back in September after she and husband Craig Coyne welcomed Cora Georgia six weeks early.

“We were totally unprepared,” Barbara said on TODAY Tuesday. “I thought I was going to have her in New York, and my husband and I were in Maine that weekend. I woke up at 4 in the morning and went into labor.”

They looked up the hospital closest to their family’s longtime home in Kennebunkport, which just so happened to be the the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland, and drove an hour to get there just in time for Cora Georgia’s arrival.

Jenna called Barbara a “natural” as a mom, telling Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday that she knew she would be.

Among other photos Barbara brought with her to TODAY were a pair of extra sweet snaps of Cora Georgia and her grandparents, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush.

In one, Cora Georgia is serenely napping on her grandmother’s chest.

Cora Georgia is getting her zzz’s in! (Courtesy of Barbara Bush)

In another, Cora Georgia is cradled by her grinning grandfather, who’s also her namesake.

“He now calls her C. George,” Barbara revealed on Tuesday of her father’s nickname for her little girl. “She does take after him!”

Cheese! (Courtesy Barbara Bush)

Speaking to Jenna on TODAY in the fall, Laura Bush shared that she couldn’t keep herself from visiting her granddaughter in neonatal intensive care unit. Cora remained there for nearly four weeks after being born prematurely.

“I went every day to hold the baby in the hospital,” Laura Bush said. “We’re looking forward to the baby being able to get out of the intensive care nursery pretty soon, I hope, and get to come home with her mother.”

As for Jenna, she can hardly get enough of the little one either.

Auntie Jenna spends some time with her baby niece. (Barbara Bush)

Aw! (Barbara Bush)

Barbara’s photos capture her twin sister sharing precious moments with her niece, including one with Jenna and Barbara posing with Cora Georgia and Jenna’s oldest daughter, Mila.

The girls! (Barbara Bush)

“We like to laugh,” Jenna said on TODAY when describing hers and Barbara’s sisterhood. “We want to find joy in life, and whenever I feel kind of down, I call Barbara — she’s joyful. She’s fun to be around. But also our parents did something right. They made us make sure that we support each other.”