Barack Obama to Appear on ‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Barack Obama will appear as a guest on the Nov. 17 episode of “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” Variety has learned exclusively. The episode airs on Comedy Central at 11 p.m.

In conversation with Noah, the former president will discuss the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum and critical issues facing America and the world today. The interview will be Obama’s third with Noah, and his first in-studio. He previously appeared in a 2020 virtually taped episode, and did one of his final interviews as president with Noah at the White House.

The interview comes the week after the midterm elections that won the Republican party control of the House of Representatives — ending two years headed by the Democrats — and just days after Obama’s successor, the twice impeached Donald Trump, announced his bid to return to the White House in 2024.

The Obama interview will also mark a highlight for the end of this era of “The Daily Show.” After taking over from Jon Stewart in 2015 and rising from Hollywood anonymity to stardom in the seven years since, Noah announced in September that he’d be exiting the Comedy Central stalwart. His final episode will air on Dec. 8.

Other major political figures interviewed on “The Daily Show” throughout Noah’s run include current president Joe Biden and current vice president Kamala Harris as well as transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg; secretary of labor Marty Walsh; senators Raphael Warnock, Tim Scott, Chris Murphy, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren; congresswomen Cori Bush and Barbara Lee; governors Larry Hogan, Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer; mayors Eric Adams, Lori Lightfoot and Eric Garcetti; Stacey Abrams; former president Bill Clinton; and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, among others.

Along with hosting, Noah writes for “The Daily Show” and executive produces alongside Jen Flanz, who serves as showrunner, and Jill Katz, Ari Pearce and Michael Stanger. Justin Melkmann co-executive produces. Ian Berger, Max Browning, Pam DePace, Ramin Hedayati, David Kibuuka, David Paul Meyer, Zhubin Parang and Elise Terrell are supervising producers. Jocelyn Conn, Jeff Gussow, Brittany Radocha, Shawna Shepherd, Beth Shorr and head writer Dan Amira are producers. Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh are senior writers, and the series is directed by David Paul Meyer. Matthew Parillo is the executive in charge of production for Comedy Central.

