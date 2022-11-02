Barack Obama Taunts GOP Election Denier With A Withering Football Analogy

Barack Obama rebuked GOP Nevada secretary of state nominee Jim Marchant as the former president returned to the campaign trail for Democratic candidates on Tuesday ahead of next week’s midterms.

At a rally in Las Vegas, Obama mocked Marchant’s staunch defense of Donald Trump’s election lies with a scathing football analogy.

Obama pointed out how former Nevada state Rep. Marchant, who is engaged in a tight race with Democratic rival Cisco Aguilar, has tried to ”one-up all Republicans peddling lies about the 2020 election” by claiming that all elections in Nevada have been “fake” for the last 15 years.

Marchant was “not someone you want” overseeing an election, said Obama.

He continued: “It’d be like if the Raiders played the Chiefs and you noticed that instead of the refs who’ve been calling games for 20 years, somebody said, ‘Hey, how about that guy over there wearing the Chiefs gear who’s been tailgating for the last three hours, drinking some brews and ranting about how the Chiefs actually beat the Bucks in the Super Bowl last year, they look impartial, let’s put them in charge.’”

“If you wouldn’t do that for a football game, why would you do it for an election?” Obama added.

