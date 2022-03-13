Barack Obama says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

Former President Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman)

Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19, the former U.S. president announced in a tweet on Sunday afternoon.

According to the 60-year-old, who is vaccinated and boosted, he is “feeling fine” aside from what he described as a “scratchy throat.” He added that former First Lady Michelle Obama has tested negative for the virus.

In his statement, Obama said his diagnosis is a “reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.” He noted that he and Michelle are “grateful” to be fully vaccinated.

Obama’s diagnosis comes almost exactly one year after he shared that he and the former FLOTUS had received their first COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Michelle and I got vaccinated against COVID-19 because we know it’s the best way to beat this pandemic, protect one another, and get the country back up and running again,” he tweeted on March 11, 2021.

“So I hope you’ll get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to you. It could save your life,” he continued.

Obama also appeared alongside fellow former presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and their wives in a video encouraging Americans to get vaccinated.