‘Banshees’ Leads with 14 Noms – The Hamden Journal

BAFTA has unveiled the longlists across all categories for its 2023 Film Awards, and Martin McDonagh’s tragicomedy The Banshees Of Inisherin leads with 14 nods, including Best Film and Director.

McDonagh’s impressive haul includes an Original Screenplay nomination while Colin Farrell is up for Leading Actor and Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, and Kerry Condon were handed Best Support Actor and Actress nods.

Charlotte Well’s festival favorite Aftersun appears on eight lists, including Best Film, Director, and Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer. Other titles that are well represented today include Oliver Hermanus’s Living and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

In notable snubs, James Cameron’s Avatar sequel The Way of Water did not make either the Best Film or Director longlists. The box office hit is absent from all major categories but shows strongly in craft categories, including Sound and Special Visual Effects.

British filmmaker Sam Mendes’s latest Empire Of Light, a paean to the movies, is also missing from several major longlists, including Best Film and Director. Awards favorite Olivia Colman also misses out on the Actress longlist with her leading role in the film. However, newcomer Micheal Ward is down for Supporting Actor, and the pic is on the list for Outstanding British Film.

In other notable acting notes, Ana de Armas is on the Leading Actress list for her role in Blonde and Brendan Fraser secured a space on the Leading Actor longlist for The Whale. Unlike previous years, there is a healthy mix of diversity in the acting categories with early nods for Naomi Ackie in I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Viola Davis in The Woman King, Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Daniel Kaluuya for Nope.

Elsewhere, streamers feature less prominently than in recent years with only Netflix’s German-language war epic All Quiet on the Western Front showing up on the Best Film longlist.

These lists have been compiled via Round One of BAFTA’s voting. Round Two, which determines the nominations, opens today and closes on 13 January 2023. The EE Rising Star Award nominees will be announced on 17 January.

Check out the full longlists below:

BEST FILM

• Aftersun

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Elvis

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• The Fabelmans

• Living

• Tár

• Top Gun: Maverick

• Triangle of Sadness

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

• Aftersun

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Blue Jean

• Brian And Charles

• Emily

• Empire of Light

• Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

• Lady Chatterley’s Lover

• Living

• The Lost King

• Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

• Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

• See How They Run

• The Swimmers

• The Wonder

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

• Aftersun

• Blue Jean

• Donna

• Electric Malady

• Emily

• Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

• Nothing Compares

• Rebellion

• See How They Run

• Wayfinder

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Argentina, 1985

• Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

• Close

• Corsage

• Decision To Leave

• EO

• Holy Spider

• The Quiet Girl

• RRR

DOCUMENTARY

• All That Breathes

• All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

• A Bunch Of Amateurs

• Fire of Love

• The Ghost of Richard Harris

• Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

• Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues

• McEnroe

• Moonage Daydream

• Navalny

ANIMATED FILM

• The Amazing Maurice

• The Bad Guys

• Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

• Lightyear

• Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

• Minions: The Rise of Gru

• Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

• Turning Red

DIRECTOR

• Aftersun

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Corsage

• Decision To Leave

• Elvis

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Fire of Love

• The Quiet Girl

• Saint Omer

• She Said

• Tár

• Till

• Top Gun: Maverick

• The Woman King

• Women Talking

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

• Aftersun

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Decision To Leave

• Elvis

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• The Fabelmans

• Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

• The Menu

• Tár

• Triangle of Sadness

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

• Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

• Living

• The Quiet Girl

• She Said

• Top Gun: Maverick

• The Whale

• Women Talking

• The Wonder

LEADING ACTRESS

• Naomi Ackie in I Wanna Dance With Somebody

• Ana de Armas in Blonde

• Cate Blanchett in Tár

• Jessica Chastain in The Good Nurse

• Viola Davis in The Woman King

• Danielle Deadwyler in Till

• Lesley Manville in Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

• Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

• Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans

• Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

LEADING ACTOR

• Austin Butler in Elvis

• Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

• Harris Dickinson in Triangle of Sadness

• Brendan Fraser in The Whale

• Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

• Daniel Kaluuya in Nope

• Felix Kammerer in All Quiet on the Western Front

• Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

• Paul Mescal in Aftersun

• Bill Nighy in Living

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

• Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Hong Chau in The Whale

• Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

• Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness

• Lashana Lynch in The Woman King

• Janelle Monáe in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

• Carey Mulligan in She Said

• Emma Thompson in Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

• Aimee Lou Wood in Living

SUPPORTING ACTOR

• Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

• Tom Hanks in Elvis

• Woody Harrelson in Triangle of Sadness

• Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

• Brad Pitt in Babylon

• Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse

• Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front

• Micheal Ward in Empire of Light

• Ben Whishaw in Women Talking

CASTING

• Aftersun

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Elvis

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• The Fabelmans

• Living

• Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

• Tár

• Triangle of Sadness

CINEMATOGRAPHY

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Amsterdam

• Athena

• Babylon

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• The Batman

• Elvis

• Empire of Light

• Tár

• Top Gun: Maverick

COSTUME DESIGN

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Amsterdam

• Babylon

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Corsage

• Elvis

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

• Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

• Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

EDITING

• Aftersun

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Babylon

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Decision To Leave

• Elvis

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Moonage Daydream

• Top Gun: Maverick

• Triangle of Sadness

MAKE UP & HAIR

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Amsterdam

• Babylon

• The Batman

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Blonde

• Elvis

• Emancipation

• Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

• The Whale

ORIGINAL SCORE

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Batman

Empire of Light

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Tár

Women Talking

The Wonder

PRODUCTION DESIGN

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• Babylon

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• The Batman

• Elvis

• Empire of Light

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• The Fabelmans

• Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• The Batman

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

• Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

• Jurassic World Dominion

• Top Gun: Maverick

SOUND

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• Babylon

• The Batman

• Elvis

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

• Tár

• Thirteen Lives

• Top Gun: Maverick

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

• Beware of Trains

• The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

• Christopher at Sea

• Middle Watch

• Salvation Has No Name

• Your Mountain is Waiting

BRITISH SHORT FILM

• The Ballad Of Olive Morris

• Bazigaga

• Bus Girl

• A Drifting Up

• A Fox in the Night

• An Irish Goodbye

• Little Berlin

• Love Languages

• Too Rough

• WanderLand