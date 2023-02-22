Bankrupt Sorrento Therapeutics Secures Court Approval for $75M Financing

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) announced that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas granted interim approval of Sorrento’s $75 million debtor-in-possession financing from JMB Capital Partners.

The financing will provide Sorrento with immediate liquidity to continue operating its business as usual during its chapter 11 case.

A hearing for final financing approval is currently set for March 29, 2023.

As of its chapter 11 filing, Sorrento had over approximately $1 billion in assets.

Scilex Holding Company, majority-owned by Sorrento, is not a debtor in Sorrento’s chapter 11 case. Scilex continues to operate as usual, focusing on growing revenues and offering non-opioid pain management products.

Latham & Watkins LLP and Jackson Walker LLP serve as legal counsel to Sorrento. M3 Partners is serving as a restructuring advisor.

Price Action: SRNE shares are up 10.9% at $0.44 on the last check Wednesday.

