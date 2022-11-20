Fallen FTX Reveals Top Creditors on Friday

Bankrupt FTX Considers Selling Its Assets

by

John Ray, the chief restructuring officer and new CEO of fallen cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is wasting no time.

Eight days after being named head of the restructuring of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire, he is moving forward to liquidate the group’s assets. 

Ray, who served as the liquidator of insolvent energy brokerage Enron, has just announced that he has hired an outside counsel to review FTX’s assets and decide how to proceed. The goal is to sell certain assets with the approval of the judges.

“The FTX debtors have engaged Perella Weinberg Partners LP as lead investment bank and commenced preparation of certain businesses for sale or reorganization,” Ray’s office said in a statement on Nov. 19.