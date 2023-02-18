Bankrupt Alex Jones, who owes almost $1.5 billion to relatives of Sandy Hook victims, is spending nearly $100k a month

Infowars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media on September 21, 2022.Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Alex Jones is spending almost $100k a month, according to bankruptcy paperwork.

His monthly outgoings are mainly on taxes, childcare, alimony, and home repairs.

Jones declared bankruptcy after being ordered to pay almost $1.5 billion in court-awarded damages.

InfoWars founder Alex Jones owes almost $1.5 billion in court-awarded damages to the families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. But the bankrupt conspiracy theorist is still spending nearly $100,000 a month, according to bankruptcy paperwork.

The paperwork, which was filed this week with a Texas bankruptcy court, includes details about Jones’ possessions, assets, debts, and spending.

According to the filings, Jones’ estimated monthly expenses total $99,645.

BBC News was the first to report this detail.

Jones’ biggest monthly outgoings included more than $40,000 on taxes, $14,000 on childcare and education, $10,000 on alimony and child support, and $7,450 monthly spending on home repairs and maintenance.

The filings also show that he spends $4,500 a month in total on entertainment, clubs, recreation, newspapers, magazines, and books.

Jones filed for personal bankruptcy late last year, citing the debts he owed as a result of court-awarded damages related to spreading false claims about the Sandy Hook shooting.

Jones claimed that the shooting was staged by the US government to provide a pretext for restricting gun ownership.

In November 2022 he was ordered to pay $965 million in compensatory damages to families who lost loved ones in the shooting, and a further $473 million in punitive damages.

The bankruptcy filings show that Jones currently owns three homes in Austin, Texas, three cars, and two boats. His assets are worth approximately $10 million.

Jones listed himself as a media personality and “dietary supplement sales” — the latter a reference to the supplements and health products he sells via InfoWars.

In another document from the bankruptcy filings, in a section to disclose property in his possession but not owned by him, Jones declared that he was “holding firearms for certain January 6th participants.”

Jones had been subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection for his part in organizing the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the riot.

Insider reported that he pleaded the fifth to almost all of the questions asked by investigators.

