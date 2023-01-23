Bankman-Fried Said He Had $100,000 Left. Government Seized $700 Million.

Federal prosecutors continue to build their case against Sam Bankman-Fried. 

The former crypto king on Nov, 11 had to file for bankruptcy after two of his star firms, FTX and Alameda Research, were unable to meet massive withdrawal demands from their clients. 

FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange and Alameda Research is a hedge fund and trading platform, both created by the former trader. 

The two companies were supposed to be independent, but according to the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, they maintained an incestuous relationship. Bankman-Fried is accused of transferring $10 billion in client funds from FTX to Alameda.