Bank Stocks That Can Outperform: Bank of America Has a List

Bank stocks have jumped in recent days, and the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index has climbed 8% in the past three weeks, as the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates March 16.

Rising rates help banks as they are able to lift their loan rates more quickly and by a greater amount than they lift their deposit rates. They thus can earn more in interest than they pay out on deposits.

The Fed’s median forecast for a federal funds rate target of 2.8% at the end of 2023 is bullish for banks, Bank of America analysts, led by Ebrahim Poonawala, wrote in a commentary. 

