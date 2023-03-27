Bank Stocks Rally. First Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank; Officials Weigh More Support

Bank stocks rallied early Monday after the FDIC announced First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) will buy SVB Financial’s Silicon Valley Bank. Meanwhile, U.S. authorities reportedly are mulling whether to expand an emergency lending facility for banks.







Silicon Valley Bank Sale

North Carolina-based First Citizens purchased all the deposits and loans for Silicon Valley Bank, the FDIC announced early Monday. The FDIC received equity appreciation rights of FCNCA stock worth up to $500 million as part of the deal.

The transaction included $72 billion of Silicon Valley deposits at a discount of $16.5 billion, according to the release. And the FDIC will retain roughly $90 billion in assets and securities in receivership for deposition. The regulator estimates the Silicon Valley Bank failure will cost the Deposit Insurance Fund $20 billion.

First Citizens stock catapulted more than 55% premarket Monday following the news.

Officials Mull Additional Bank Aid

Meanwhile, First Republic (FRC) stock spiked Monday as U.S. officials consider expanding an emergency lending facility that would give the San Francisco-based bank more time to shore up its balance sheet, Bloomberg reported over the weekend.

Officials are weighing various options. Sources said expansions to the Fed’s liquidity offerings would be “broadly based” in accordance with banking laws. But alterations may be made to ensure First Republic Bank benefits, according to reports.

Officials noted First Republic’s “deposits are stabilizing.” And it’s not at risk for a severe run that shut down Silicon Valley Bank.

Last week, First Republic brought on consultants to help it explore strategic options, including a potential sale, capital infusion, asset cut or downsize. On March 16, First Republic received a $30 billion rescue deposit from America’s 11 largest banks.

FRC stock rocketed 29% to 15.92 premarket Monday. Shares collapsed 89% so far in March, based on Friday’s closing price of 12.36.

KeyCorp Upgrade

KeyCorp (KEY), the parent of Cleveland-based s KeyBank was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi (C) early Monday. The firm stress-tested superregional bank models for a “very unlikely” 50% decline in uninsured deposits and found KEY stock pricing in a slightly worse scenario. Citi noted the “risk-reward” for KeyCorp looks very attractive. And Citi says the KeyCorp should benefit from repricing of fixed rate assets, which should boost 2024 and 2025 earnings. Citi maintained its 20 price target for KEY shares.

Just before SVB Financial and Signature Bank failure, KeyCorp had warned in early March of weaker net interest income

KEY stock rose 9% in premarket trade.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), which includes First Republic and KEY stock, popped 3.8%. The Financial Select SPDR ETF (XLF) climbed 1.65%.

Silvergate Spikes

Silvergate Capital (SI) agreed to the prepayment of a $205 million secured term loan to MicroStrategy (MSTR) subsidiary MacroStrategy, as it winds down and liquidates Silvergate Bank, the company announced Monday. The bank issued the loan as part of its Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) Leverage program for its cryptocurrency transaction platform last March.

MacroStrategy collateralized the loan with its portions of its bitcoin holdings and had $5 million in cash reserves stored at the bank. Silvergate agreed to accept $161 million as full repayment, waived the prepayment charge and released MacroStrategy’s collateral following the deal.

SI stock spiked 14% to 1.96 premarket Monday. MSTR stock was little changed.

You can follow Harrison Miller for more stock news and updates on Twitter @IBD_Harrison

