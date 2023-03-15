Bank Stocks Fall as Credit Suisse Raises Fresh Concerns About Europe

Bank shares were falling on Wednesday after starting to recover on Tuesday from the turmoil surrounding the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, spurred by issues at Switzerland’s second-largest lender.

Credit Suisse



(ticker: CSGN.Switzerland) shares plunged more than 20% to a record low after its top shareholder, Saudi National Bank, said it won’t inject any more money. Credit Suisse has suffered from a string of problems over the past few years, but the latest setback has raised concerns that the banking sector may be facing more trouble ahead.