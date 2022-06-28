Bank Stocks Boost Dividends After Fed Stress Tests

Text size





The Fed’s annual stress tests were introduced following the 2008-09 financial crisis.

Morgan Stanley

,

Goldman Sachs

,

Wells Fargo

,

and

Bank of America



said they would raise their dividends after the Federal Reserve gave the banks a clean bill of health in its annual stress test, saying they could withstand a severe economic recession.

Goldman Sachs



(ticker: GS) said it would increase its dividend to $2.50 a share from $2. “We will continue to dynamically manage capital and remain well positioned to support our clients,” Chief Executive David Solomon said in a regulatory filing on Monday.