Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

Reuters

EU says “Putin must and will fail” as it agrees new sanctions

President Vladimir Putin “must and will fail,” top European Union leaders said on Friday as they agreed new sanctions over his invasion of Ukraine, saying he was trying to bring the continent back to the age of empires and confrontations. Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by Putin. The bloc’s leaders agreed in principle at an emergency overnight summit to impose new economic sanctions, joining the United States and others in taking steps such as curbing Russia’s access to technologies.