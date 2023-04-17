Bank of America’s Earnings Are Coming. What to Expect.

Eyes are on



Bank of America



next to see if its first-quarter results match the better-than-expected reports from peers.

Expectations are somewhat mixed for Bank of America (ticker: BAC) headed into Tuesday’s print. Like



JPMorgan Chase



(JPM) and other banks that posted results Friday, Bank of America is forecast to see a surge in net interest income thanks to the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes over the past year. But predictions for Bank of America’s bottom line are more muted, with analyst forecasting a drop in the bank’s profits compared to JPMorgan posting a 52% gain.