Bank of America's Earnings Are Coming. What to Expect.

by

Eyes are on

Bank of America


next to see if its first-quarter results match the better-than-expected reports from peers.

Expectations are somewhat mixed for Bank of America (ticker: BAC) headed into Tuesday’s print. Like

JPMorgan Chase


(JPM) and other banks that posted results Friday, Bank of America is forecast to see a surge in net interest income thanks to the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes over the past year. But predictions for Bank of America’s bottom line are more muted, with analyst forecasting a drop in the bank’s profits compared to JPMorgan posting a 52% gain.