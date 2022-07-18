Bank of America Profit Falls From Year Earlier and Misses Estimates

Text size
Bank of America
reported second-quarter earnings of $6.2 billion, or 73 cents a share, missing Wall Street forecasts.
Shares of
Bank of America
(ticker: BAC) were falling 1.5% in premarket trading Monday to $31.78.
Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected the bank to earn 75 cents a share in the second quarter vs. year-earlier profit of $1.03.
Trading revenue in the second quarter, Bank of America said, rose 17% to $4.2 billion, including net debit valuation adjustment gains of $158 million.
Write to Joe Woelfel at [email protected]