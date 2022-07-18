Bank of America Profit Falls From Year Earlier and Misses Estimates

Text size







Photograph by JB Reed/Bloomberg News





Bank of America



reported second-quarter earnings of $6.2 billion, or 73 cents a share, missing Wall Street forecasts.

Shares of

Bank of America



(ticker: BAC) were falling 1.5% in premarket trading Monday to $31.78.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected the bank to earn 75 cents a share in the second quarter vs. year-earlier profit of $1.03.