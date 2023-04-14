Bank of America Earnings Likely Stagnated on Slowing Loan Growth

Bank of America Key Metrics Estimate for Q1 FY 2023 Q1 FY 2022 Q1 FY 2021 Earnings Per Share ($) 0.81 0.80 0.86 Revenue ($M) 25,387 23,228 22,821 Net Interest Margin (%) 2.20 1.69 1.68

While a rising interest rate environment may seem to be good for a bank, as they can charge higher interest rates on loans, Bank of America’s sensitivity to rate hikes stems from the higher yields it must pay to its large depositor base to retain those customers.

The Federal Reserve’s rate hikes over the past year have boosted the bank’s interest margins, enabling the company to earn more on loans than it pays out to depositors. Among the six largest U.S. lenders, net interest income is projected to have risen 30%, on average, compared with the same period last year.

Bank lending rose at a healthy pace in the first two months of the year, driven by higher demand for real estate and consumer loans. That reversed in March after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank raised fears of contagion throughout the industry, reducing loan demand.

Even so, deposits at many of America’s biggest banks surged during the crisis amid a flight to safety. Bank of America had $15 billion in deposit inflows days after SVB’s collapse.

As of Thursday’s market close, Bank of America shares have fallen almost 14% year-to-date, compared with a 5% decline for the S&P 500 financial sector. They’re one of the worst performers among major banks, trailing Citigroup (C) (+4.6%); Goldman Sachs (GS) (-3.2%); JPMorgan Chase (JPM) (-3.8%); and Wells Fargo (WFC) (-3.9%).