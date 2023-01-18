Bank Of America Customers Allegedly Woke Up To Missing Funds From Their Accounts

Some Bank of America members are in a frenzy due to allegedly missing funds in their accounts.

Customers have taken to social media to share their disbelief when they checked their bank accounts on Jan. 18, due to an alleged outage impacting the systems of Bank of America and Zelle.

According to Downdetector, claims of Zelle’s outage increased drastically starting at 7 a.m. EST.

“So, I woke up to find hella Zelle deposits missing from my Bank of America account. When I called customer service they said ‘due to extenuating circumstances we cannot take your call’ and the phone hung up,” writer Gennette Cordova tweeted.

TheStreet reports — as of At 11 a.m. EST — 700 outages have already been submitted, 90 percent of individuals have documented discrepancies with transferring funds via Zelle, and eight percent of users are citing issues with accessing their Zelle account.

Customers took to Twitter to express what an inconvenience this has been for them.

See below.

According to Bleeping Computer, a message from Bank of America was sent out, informing customers transactions from Saturday leading up to Tuesday was delayed.

The outlet also reported that the bank has started the process of restoring the missing funds back to its members.

“Zelle transactions made between January 14 and January 17 may be delayed in occurring and posting to accounts as requested,” a message from Bank of America read, according to Bleeping Computer. “Transfers will be completed and will appear in your account activity and balances as soon as possible. We apologize for any delay or inconvenience.”