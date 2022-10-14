Bank Earnings: JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Citi, PNC Report

Major banks and financial institutions kick off their earnings reports in a flurry Friday morning. Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), Citigroup (C) and PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) are all releasing quarterly results. Performance has been mixed so far as the announcements start to roll in.

“Capital markets did not improve in Q3 2022, with no sign of improvement ahead, significantly reducing investment banking, CFRA Research director Kenneth Leon noted in his Q3 banking preview. Loan volume “will weaken into a 2023 recession,” despite expectations that rising interest rates would drive increased net interest income.

Banks are facing greater liquidity constraints and are having to fund loan growth with higher cost deposits, debt and securities portfolio runoffs, Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck noted last week. Rapidly-rising interest rates and higher capital requirements are leading to an accelerated upturn in the credit cycle — heading into a period when loans are more costly and difficult to obtain. That puts financial institutions with excess capital, liquidity and positive operating leverage in the best position long-term, she says.

Leon predicts fourth-quarter consensus estimates and 2023 outlooks will lower further. “Equity analysts are likely to reduce target prices and EPS estimates as optimism about future bank performance declines,” he wrote. CFRA sees 2022 and 2022 “saddled with sluggish banking activity,” driven by high inflation, Fed rate increases and lower consumer demand.

Wells Fargo Earnings

Expectations: Wells Fargo’s adjusted earnings are seen sliding 3.5% to $1.13 per share on a slight revenue drop to $18.77 billion.

Results: Wells Fargo’s quarterly earnings fell to 85 cents per share but revenue rose 3.7% to $19.5 billion.

WFC stock rose about 1.5% during premarket trading following the results after climbing more than 4.6% on Thursday. Shares have fallen 15.5% so far this year.

JPMorgan Chase Earnings

Expectations: Watchers expect JPMorgan’s earnings to drop 22% to $2.90 per share, while revenue climbs 8.4% to $32.13 billion.

Results: JPMorgan’s earnings fell 16.6% to $3.12 per share, and revenue was up 10.3% to $32.7 billion.

JPM stock grew more than 2% prior to Friday’s opening bell after gaining 5.6% on Thursday. It’s down nearly 34.6% year-to-date.

Morgan Stanley Earnings

Expectations: Wall Street forecasts a 25.5% drop in earnings to $1.52 per share. And a 10% revenue decline to $13.27 billion.

Results: Morgan Stanley’s earnings fell to $1.47 per share while revenue came in at $13 billion.

MS stock climbed 1.78% premarket, continuing its 3.6% growth from Thursday. Morgan Stanley shares are down about 22% so far in 2022.

Citi Earnings

Expectations: Citi’s adjusted earnings are seen tumbling 33% to $1.44 per share on a 6.5% increase in revenue to $18.27 billion.

Results:

C stock added 2.2% early Friday and gained 5.2% in Thursday’s trading action, but its price has shed 32.4% this year.

PNC Earnings

Expectations: Analysts predict PNC’s adjusted earnings to jump 13% to $3.73 per share on a 4% revenue increase to $5.4 billion.

Results: Earnings climbed to $3.78 per share and revenue grew 6.7% to $5.55 billion for the quarter.

PNC stock advanced 2.1% premarket Friday after climbing 4.7% Thursday. PNC has tumbled 27.1% year-to-date.

