Banijay Rights To Distribute ITV Hybrid Ent Show – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Banijay Rights has picked up global distribution rights to ITV’s Romeo & Duet, the network’s hybrid singing/dating competition and latest big entertainment bet.

The global producer/distributor will shop the format internationally following launch this Saturday as both format and finished tape.

The show from Goat Films gives contestants just one “sing” to entice a singleton down from a balcony, and at that point the two come face-to-face for the first time. The newly formed couple will then head off on a duet-date to learn a duet, before returning later in the show to perform the song in a singing competition against the other couples to be crowned the winners.

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse is hosting as Romeo & Duet gets set to launch on Saturday, following a number of other big ITV entertainment bets including Starstruck and Walk the Line.

“Romeo & Duet is a heart-warming extravaganza that fuses dating and music in a way that hasn’t been seen before on the small screen,” said Simon Cox, EVP Acquisitions, Banijay Rights.

Earlier this month, The Hamden Journal revealed Banijay Rights had picked up buzzy BBC formats The Drop and Extraordinary Portraits, taking the shows to Mip TV in Cannes.