Banijay Rights Sells Australia’s ‘RFDS’ Across Europe & Middle East – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The second season of hit Australian drama RFDS, which portrays the modern heroes of the Royal Flying Doctor Service, has been sold by Banijay Rights across Europe and the Middle East.

The highly-anticipated second run of Australian Seven Network’s gripping show has been picked up by Sky Italia, Ireland’s RTE, M7 Group S.A. in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, TV JOJ in Slovakia and The Walt Disney Company in Africa and the Middle East.

The sales follow earlier deals struck with the UK’s Channel 4, U.S. network PBS, TVNZ New Zealand and several other European territories, and the second season is currently being written by Ian Meadows and Claire Phillips.

Produced by Endemol Shine Australia, the first run followed the doctors, nurses, pilots and support staff who work for the RFDS. The second season comes a year after Eliza left Broken Hill behind, and the team will face some of their most confronting challenges to date. Emma Hamilton, Stephen Peacocke, Rob Collins, Justine Clarke, Ash Ricardo, Jack Scott, Sofia Nolan, Rodney Afif, Ash Hodgkinson and Thomas Weatherall star.

“The re-commission of this powerful drama will once again chronicle the heroics and extraordinary stories of the doctors, nurses and support staff who risk their lives to save others in Australia’s red heart,” said Claire Jago, Banijay Rights’ EVP Sales and Acquisitions EMEA.

The series will be produced by Imogen Banks and Sara Richardson and executive produced by Julie McGauran for the Seven Network. Banijay Rights is global distributor across all platforms.