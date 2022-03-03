Banijay Pauses Activity In Russia Until Further Notice – The Hamden Journal

Banijay has paused all activity in Russia until further notice.

The global producer/distributor has “long historically had deals in-place across Russia,” according to a statement this morning, and it runs a production company in the nation: WeiT Media, which was established in 2009. Weit produces a Russian/Estonian version of The Bridge and the likes of Survivor, Wife Swap and Fort Boyard.

“In light of recent events, we have taken the decision not to activate any new agreements in the region relating to production, distribution (sales and licensing) and general commercial matters,” said Banijay’s statement.

“We are thereby freezing our activity there until further notice.”

Banijay has also donated €100,000 to charity relief efforts in Ukraine, as the invasion enters its second week.

Major distributors including BBC Studios, ITV Studios, All3Media International and Fremantle have already placed Russian trade on pause, with the BBC and ITV pulling versions of Strictly Come Dancing, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and The Voice Kids from Russian channels.

A Russian presence has effectively been barred at Mip TV and NATPE, and Russian screen organization Roskino has been disinvited from Series Mania.