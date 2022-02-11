Banijay Joins With ‘La Vie En Rose’ & ‘The Spy’ Producer Alain Goldman – The Hamden Journal

La Vie En Rose and Netflix’s The Spy producer Alain Goldman has signed an overall deal with Banijay for TV shows and feature films.

Goldman will produce projects via his production entities Pitchipoï Productions and Montmartre Films (previously Légende Films) and Banijay France, with a view to creating a pipeline of scripted IP.

The deal is one of the first of its kind from a global super-indie, with this form of ‘golden handcuffs’ arrangement tended to be struck by deep-pocketed streamers and networks.

Goldman is a highly decorated producer, with credits including Oscar-winning La Vie En Rose, 2019’s An Officer And A Spy and 2017’s Edmond. He has also turned his hand to streaming, more recently producing Sacha Baron Cohen’s The Spy for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video’s Flashback.

He is currently working on Cédric Jimenez-directed feature Verde about Ingrid Betancourt and Clara Rojas’ captivity in the Colombian jungle.

Goldman said Banijay “shares my vision for the company going forward.”

“Their immediate understanding and belief in our ethos makes them the perfect partner for our future,” he added.

Banijay France CEO François de Brugada said: “Banijay provides solace for talent who wish to be creatively free from the constraints of a single creative content strategy. Here they can create across all genres for audiences both in their region… and beyond.”