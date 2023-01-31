Bangladeshi boy who hid in shipping container during hide-and-seek ends up in Malaysia

[Source]

A Bangladeshi teenager was accidentally shipped to Malaysia after a game of hide-and-seek went terribly wrong.

The 15-year-old boy, identified only by his first name, Fahim, was reportedly playing the game with his friends at Bangladesh’s Chittagong port on Jan. 12 when he decided to hide inside a shipping container.

Fahim was unintentionally locked inside the container and loaded onto a commercial ship headed to Malaysia. He stayed inside the container without access to food or water for the entire trip, which lasted between five to six days, according to reports.

As soon as the ship reached Malaysia’s Klang port on Jan. 17, Fahim yelled for help until he was eventually discovered by the Klang Port Authority.

Fahim appeared dazed and confused as he finally emerged from the container, as shown in a video posted on Reddit and shared on social media.

The boy, who can be seen in the video being carried away on a stretcher, was sent to a hospital in Kelang to be treated for a fever.

Initial fears of human trafficking were dispelled after investigations found no evidence, as confirmed by Malaysia’s Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

According to Ismail, investigators have determined that Fahim had simply entered the container, fallen asleep and was shipped to Malaysia.

“The process for him to be sent home [repatriated] was made according to legal channels,” Ismail told the local press.

