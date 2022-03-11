Bandmate & Sister Of Willie Nelson Was 91 – The Hamden Journal

Bobbie Lee Nelson, the pianist, singer and older sister of Willie Nelson, has died at the age of 91.

The news was confirmed by a family statement shared on Willie Nelson’s Instagram, scroll down to read in full.

“Bobbie Nelson passed away this morning, peacefully and surrounded by family. Her elegance, grace, beauty and talent made this world a better place. She was the first member of Willie’s band, as his pianist and singer. Our hearts are broken and she will be deeply missed. But we are so lucky to have had her in our lives. Please keep her family in your thoughts and give them the privacy they need at this time,” said the statement.

Bobbie Nelson first got into music via school acts and church performances alongside her brother. In 1972, Willie Nelson brought her into his band after he’d signed with Atlantic Records, and the pair would perform together for more than 50 years.

She appeared on several of his albums, including Red Headed Stranger and Shotgun Willie.

In 2008, aged 76, Bobbie release her debut solo album Audiobiography. She also released books written with her brother including the memoirs Me and My Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band and Sister, Brother, Family: An American Childhood in Music.

Despite Willie Nelson being two years Bobbie’s junior, he regularly referred to her as his “little sister” on stage.