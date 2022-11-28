Bambi to become a killer deer in new horror movie

Bambi, the 1942 Disney animation, is getting a makeover. (Disney)

Bambi is set to receive a terrifying transformation for a new movie from the team behind Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

Bambi: The Reckoning is set to enter production next year and will feature a graphic horror take on the much-loved classic.

Producer Scott Jeffery said to Dread Central: “The film will be an incredibly dark retelling of the 1928 story we all know and love.

“Finding inspiration from the design used in Netflix’s The Ritual, Bambi will be a vicious killing machine that lurks in the wilderness. Prepare for Bambi on rabies!”

Winnie the Pooh goes feral. (Jagged Edge Productions)

Like Winnie the Pooh, the source novel of Bambi recently — written by Felix Salten and published in 1928 — entered the public domain, meaning its copyright is no longer owned by anybody so parties can put their own spin on the character, much like we see with Sherlock Holmes.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey sees Pooh and Piglet turning feral after being abandoned by a college-bound Christopher Robin with the film going viral when it was teased earlier this year.

Blood and Honey is currently set to be released in early 2023 and will be the first of Jeffery’s films to get a theatrical release – made possible after the viral moment earlier in 2022.

Jeffery and his production company Jagged Edge Productions are also planning a dark take on Peter Pan entitled Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare.

‘Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey’. (Jagged Edge Productions)

Jagged Edge has also made low budget horror movies centred around the Easter Bunny, the nursery rhyme Jack and Jill, and Krampus.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield and stars Craig David Dowsett as Pooh and Chris Cordell and Piglet. Other cast members include Danielle Ronald, Natasha Tosini and Amber Doig-Thorne.

A sequel to Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is also in the works.

Bambi: The Reckoning is planned for release around Valentine’s Day 2023.

