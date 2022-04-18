Bam Adebayo calls NBA Defensive Player of the Year snub ‘disrespectful’

Bam Adebayo rips voters for Defensive Player of the Year snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been named a finalist for the 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award along with Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert and Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges. That news isn’t sitting well with Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.

After Monday’s Heat practice, Adebayo shared his reaction to being snubbed and didn’t hold back. He placed the blame squarely on a lack of national exposure.

“It’s disrespectful, obviously,” Adebayo told reporters on Monday. “I feel like I can do anything that two out of the three can do, besides not being able to teach height.

“All three of them play on TV more than me, so I would expect that. They get more TV games, they get more exposure, people like to talk about them more. Nobody wants to talk about us, so it’s whatever at that point.”

Adebayo has a legitimate gripe. The 24-year-old arguably was the game’s best defender when he was on the court. The problem is he played in only 56 of Miami’s 82 games.

Those absences ultimately cost Adebayo in the voting, but Heat coach Erik Spoelstra isn’t buying that as a valid reason for the snub.

“I’m just really stunned that Bam is not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year,” he said. “I don’t know what people are watching, and he’s played enough games, so I don’t want to hear that excuse.

“That’s probably the biggest disappointment of the year. But if he just continues to do this, eventually you give people no choice but to recognize what he’s capable of doing.”

Adebayo almost certainly will be among the favorites to win the award next season. For now though, Smart and Bridges have a chance to win the first DPOY award of their respective careers. Gobert has won the award in three of the last four seasons.

If Smart takes home the hardware, he’ll become the first point guard to do so since Seattle SuperSonics legend Gary Payton in 1995-96.