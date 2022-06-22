Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team announced Wednesday morning.

Ferguson, was just beginning his fourth NFL season after being selected by the Ravens in the third round of the 2019 draft out of Louisiana Tech.

No cause of death was revealed.

In a social media post, the Ravens said the organization was “profoundly saddened by the tragic passing” and called Ferguson “a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and an infectious personality.

“We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Ferguson was potentially battling to keep his roster spot on the Ravens this season, but a recent report following the team’s voluntary workouts noted he was “much slimmer and quicker” than in the past.

“Jaylon, right now, he’s doing a great job. He’s competing,” defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald told Sports Illustrated. “The techniques that we’re teaching are slightly different than he knows, so that’s a little bit of a learning curve for him, but once he gets out there full-go and rolling, then I expect him to compete.”

Ferguson played in 38 games over three seasons and recorded 4.5 career sacks.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jaylon Ferguson, Baltimore Ravens linebacker, dies at 26