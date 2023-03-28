Bally Sports Great Lakes tweaks Cleveland Guardians broadcast coverage teams

Bally Sports Great Lakes will tweak its Cleveland Guardians broadcast team for the upcoming season.

Several familiar names will join the Guardians coverage team.

Matt Underwood and Rick Manning (mostly) will remain in the booth with Akron native Andre Knott reporting from the dugout. Former Cleveland second baseman Pat Tabler, who recently left the Toronto Blue Jays broadcast team, will work with Underwood for select games.

Former MLB catcher Chris Gimenez, who spent parts of several seasons with Cleveland as well as playing for Tampa Bay, Texas, Minnesota and the Chicago Cubs, joins former Cleveland outfielder Ellis Burks as part of a rotation joining “Guardians Live” hosts Al Pawlowski and Jensen Lewis.

The Guardians begin the season Thursday on the road against the Seattle Mariners at 10 p.m.

With the exception of those nationally televised, all Guardians games will air on Bally Sports Great Lakes and stream on the Bally Sports app and ballysports.com for those who authenticate through their pay television provider.

