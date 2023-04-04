‘Ballerina’ John Wick Spinoff Sets Summer 2024 Theatrical Release – The Hamden Journal

Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff The Ballerina will be hitting theaters on June 7, 2024.

The news comes in the wake of John Wick: Chapter 4 racking up a current gross of $245M WW taking the four-pic franchise to over $833M WW.

Ana de Armas stars as an assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma with franchise dramatis personae Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick being back in addition to Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Norman Reedus.

Len Wiseman directs Ballerina off Shay Hatten’s script with Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski producing.

The pic is a Thunder Road Films / 87eleven production.

John Wick: Chapter 4 opened to a franchise high at the box office with $73.8M in U.S./Canada, $138M WW.