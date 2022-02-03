Ball, Murray lead notable omissions

The NBA on Thursday unveiled the seven reserve players from each conference to complete the full rosters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Of course, the announcement wasn’t without some controversy.

The seven reserves were voted on by the 30 head coaches in the NBA. They each selected two guards, three frontcourt players and two additional players from any position, and were not permitted to choose players from their own team.

NBA Rising Stars 2022: Player pool revealed for revamped game format

Once again, there were several players likely deserving of a nod this year but, with only 12 spots available, some were omitted. With the two teams now set, Rookie Wire took a look at some of the biggest snubs from the announcement of the reserves.

Note: NBA commissioner Adam Silver will eventually select two replacement players (Kevin Durant and Draymond Green) so these individuals mentioned below will likely be the top candidates to earn a selection.

Eastern Conference: LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Stats: 19.9 points, 7.7 assists, 7.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals

The reigning Rookie of the Year had a strong case to be an All-Star this year. He has been integral in the Hornets sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference as he currently ranks 10th in assists among all players. Ball has also registered four triple-doubles this season, tied for seventh-most.

Eastern Conference: Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Stats: 23.2 points, 6.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds

Despite three appearances, Beal has often been snubbed from the All-Star Game and that was once again the case this season. He has been the leader for the Wizards and was a big reason why they managed to get off to a quick start this year. They have since taken a dip in the standings but Beal continues to perform at a high level.

Eastern Conference: Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets

Stats: 19.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal

Bridges is posting a career-high 19.9 points and is easily having the best season of his four-year career. He has seven 30-point games this season, the most of his career, and is 17th in the Eastern Conference in scoring. All-Star Draymond Green even thought Bridges should have made, which is high praise coming from a peer.

Eastern Conference: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Stats: 24.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals

Brown, at 24.2 points per game, is the highest-ranked scorer in the NBA (17th) to not earn an All-Star selection this season. Immediately after the reserves were announced, Celtics fans were quick to point out that Brown has posted better numbers than Khris Middleton. We can’t blame them, to be honest.

Western Conference: Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

All-Star Appearance: 9th

Stats: 23.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.2 blocks, 1.2 steals

Davis currently sits 11th in scoring in the Western Conference. He has scored at least 27 points in each of his last three games and has shown little rust since returning from injury. Missing so much time this season likely could have affected his chances of earning a selection but he should be a front-runner to be named a replacement player.

Western Conference: Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Stats: 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.0 steals

George, who has not played since Dec. 22, was likely an easy omission after missing so much time with an elbow injury. However, George was spectacular for the Clippers from the start of the season without Kawhi Leonard. It is clear the Clippers are missing him since going out of the lineup and he likely would have been an All-Star for the eighth time this year had he not gotten hurt.

Western Conference: Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Stats: 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.1 assists

Jackson has turned in a remarkable season on the defensive end of the floor, ranking first in blocked shots among all players. He is earning love from teammate Ja Morant in the Defensive Player of the Year race and it is easy to see why. Jackson has been a big part of the Grizzlies‘ success this season and had a strong case to be a first-time All-Star.

Western Conference: Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs

Stats: 19.6 points, 9.1 assists, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals

Murray has 10 triple-doubles this season and is second in the NBA in total steals (93) and fourth in assists. Draymond Green, speaking on TNT, revealed that he will not play in the game this season due to injury, but said Murray should be his replacement. Murray seems to be a strong candidate to earn his first nod this year.

