Baker Mayfield to Seahawks more likely with Matt Ryan traded to Colts

These days it seems a new quarterback is involved in another major trade. On Monday, longtime Atlanta Falcons franchise quarterback Matt Ryan was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts will now be utilizing the services of a third different veteran quarterback acquired via trade in as many years.

So how does this impact the Seattle Seahawks? For starters, it eliminates the possibility – however slim – of the Seahawks trading for Ryan themselves. Ryan may soon be 37 and his career is starting to wane, but he is still more than capable of being a higher-end starter for a new team.

More importantly, Ryan going to Indianapolis means another quarterback will not: Baker Mayfield.

The embattled Cleveland Browns signal-caller has had a rough year. From brutal injuries directly affecting the quality of his play, to constant battles with the Cleveland media and fanbase, to now the very public Deshaun Watson trade saga, it’s clear Mayfield is in need of a new NFL home. Mayfield reportedly was interested in being with the Colts himself, but it’s obvious the interest was one-sided.

Enter the Seahawks. With Russell Wilson off to Denver, the quarterback position in Seattle is unsettled. Although the brass seems rather high on Drew Lock, even they must realize nothing in his career suggests he is above legitimate quarterback competition.

If there are two things we know about Pete Carroll, it’s that he believes in competition and second chances. Could Mayfield be in line for another one of Carroll’s patented second chances?

