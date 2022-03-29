Baker Mayfield ran throwing session in Austin with two receivers

While Kevin Stefanski may be hoping for a resolution as soon as possible between the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield, that may not be possible at this time. Besides his almost $19 million salary, the former top overall pick is recovering from January shoulder surgery.

When Mayfield completed surgery, the Browns released a statement that included a timeline for his recovery. That timeline included “light throwing in April” and a full recovery by the start of training camp.

It is likely both Mayfield and the Browns hope he never wears the uniform again or steps foot on the field in Berea. With voluntary offseason activities starting in a few weeks, that could come to a head.

One of the reasons a trade has been put on hold is Mayfield’s surgery and recovery time. It seems he is ahead of schedule because last week he had a throwing session with Cole Beasley and Danny Amendola:

Mayfield has run passing sessions in Austin for Browns receivers in the past. While we haven’t seen videos or reports about the session, it is interesting that it seems he is doing more than “light throwing” and doing so before April.

Video of the session, or a future session, could give another team more confidence to pursue Mayfield in a trade.