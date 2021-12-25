The Hamden Journal

Baker Mayfield posts photo arriving in Green Bay around 10 AM Saturday

The Cleveland Browns have had to make adjustment after adjustment the last two years due to COVID-19. Last year, their adjustments went mostly flawless en route to a playoff appearance and win.

In 2021, almost nothing has been flawless for the team. Inconsistencies have plagued the team and regular changes due to injury and, recently, COVID-19 have made nothing easy.

With Baker Mayfield, along with others, just clearing COVID-19 protocols on Friday, some were forced to fly to Green Bay today, the day of the game. Mayfield posted a picture on his Instagram story showing him touching down in Green Bay around 10 AM Eastern Time:

With Case Keenum joining Mayfield off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Browns are whole at the most important position on the field. The team has planned to have a walk-through practice this morning since the quarterback and others haven’t been able to practice for two weeks.

Almost nothing normal about this week for Cleveland going into a must-win game on Christmas Day.

