Baker Mayfied’s run with Progressive ends after his trade from the Browns

At one point in Baker Mayfield‘s four-year run with the Browns, Charean Williams said during an appearance on #PFTPM that Mayfield has more endorsement deals than wins.

He now has one fewer endorsement deal.

Via Sports Business Journal, Mayfield said during his introductory press conference in Carolina that his arrangement with Progressive Insurance has ended. The commercials operated from the premise that Mayfield and his wife actually live in the team’s home stadium, known by some as the Factory of Sadness.

Mayfield said that he had hoped to do a moving-out version of the commercial. Things didn’t work out. (Some on Twitter have suggested a potential commercial featuring Mayfield moving out and Deshaun Watson moving in.)

Progressive Insurance is headquartered in Mayfield (yes, Mayfield), Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland.

The new Panthers quarterback rode a strong rookie season to a healthy portfolio of sponsorships. At some point, the performance has to justify the endorsements — or other players with greater accomplishments will get the opportunities.

