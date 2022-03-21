Baker loses potential landing spot as Colts trade for Matt Ryan

The NFL hot stove continued to roar on Monday as the Indianapolis Colts traded for former MVP QB Matt Ryan in exchange for a third round pick. The move itself makes sense for Indy, as you’re not going to find a QB as good as Matt Ryan for a mere third round draft pick. However, the Colts were reportedly the preferred destination for former Sooners QB Baker Mayfield.

Baker’s departure from Cleveland is imminent after the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from Houston, but the market isn’t exactly booming for Baker at the moment. Mayfield’s struggles after tearing his left labrum were evident as Baker recorded the lowest QBR of his career with a 35.1.

Baker is going to make about 19 million dollars this season as the Browns did pick up his fifth year option. At the time, it seemed like a no-brainer, but that just shows how quickly things can change in the NFL.

Carolina is somewhere I could see Baker landing. Their QB woes continued into last season as Sam Darnold and Cam Newton both struggled. We could see the first and third overall picks from the 2018 draft on the same roster. What a sight that would be.

This year’s weaker QB draft class could be what saves the next few seasons of Baker’s career. A team that doesn’t feel good about any of the prospects might just call up Cleveland.

There is a very real chance that Baker is still on the Browns roster when his statue is unveiled at Heisman Park at the Sooners spring game in April. That’s not something you want hanging over such an event.