Baker Hughes reports a weekly climb in the U.S. oil-drilling rig count

on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil was up by seven to 531 this week. That followed a decline of three oil rigs the week before, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by seven at 670, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to edge higher in Friday dealings, as reports of an attack on a Saudi oil facility fed supply concerns. May West Texas Intermediate crude

was up $1.14, or 1%, at $113.48 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.