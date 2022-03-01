Text size





Like its peers in the Chinese tech sector, Baidu faces macroeconomic headwinds.

Liu Jin/AFP via Getty Images





A growing cloud computing and artificial intelligence business at





Baidu



helped the Chinese tech giant weather a sales slowdown in its core business in the last quarter.

It’s boosting the stock too. Shares in Baidu (ticker: BIDU) surged 3.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, outpacing a 0.8% fall in futures tracking the technology-heavy



Nasdaq.