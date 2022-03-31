Baidu Stock Drops. It’s One of 5 Stocks Added to the SEC’s Delisting Watchlist.

Text size







stock was dropping Thursday after U.S. regulators added the Chinese search giant to its growing list of companies that could be removed from American stock exchanges.

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday added Baidu (ticker: BIDU) and four other Chinese companies to a provisional watchlist of foreign companies that face delisting if they don’t allow U.S. regulators to review their audits for three consecutive years. Chinese law currently forbids companies from doing so.