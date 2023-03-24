-
On Thursday, Shanghai-based RISC-V chip technology company StarFive said it had received a strategic investment from Chinese search firm Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) for an undisclosed amount.
-
StarFive has raised 1 billion yuan ($146.46 million) in financing to date, calling that a record for the domestic RISC-V sector, Reuters reports.
-
The investment reflects a growing trend among Chinese tech giants to pour resources into RISC-V, an open-source technology that some analysts say is less susceptible to U.S. sanctions.
-
Also Read: Baidu’s ChatGPT Counterpart Ernie Bot Impresses Analysts
-
StarFive CEO Xu Tao stated that StarFive would work with Baidu to implement RISC-V products in data centers.
-
Experts say the technology and ecosystem around RISC-V are less advanced than that of Softbank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBF) (OTC: SFTBY) Arm Ltd and Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC), which dominate ISA usage for mobile devices, personal computers, and server chips.
-
In March, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE: BABA) chip unit T-Head and Alipay, the payment service under Alibaba’s financial affiliate Ant Group shared plans to launch computing chips for secure payments based on RISC-V.
-
In 2019, Washington imposed an export embargo on China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.
-
In late 2022, the U.S. launched similar export restrictions on Chinese chip fabs and research labs, triggering enthusiasm for RISC-V in China.
-
As of November, Alibaba offered to power 20% of its operations with its homebrew CPUs by 2025.
-
Price Action: BIDU shares traded higher by 3.44% at $153.76 on the last check Thursday.
Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.
This article Baidu Follows Alibaba, Focuses On RISC-V Chips To Bypass US Embargo originally appeared on Benzinga.com
.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.