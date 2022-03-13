BAFTAs 2022: Best red carpet fashion

After two years of uncertainty, one of the biggest nights for British film is finally back in person. The BAFTAs 2022 are being hosted by actress and all-round funny girl, Rebel Wilson, at its regular venue of the Royal Albert Hall but after a scaled-back affair last year, all eyes will be on the red carpet as the nominees and guests arrive for the ceremony.
Among the nominees for Best Leading Actress are Lady Gaga for her role in House of Gucci and Alana Haim for hers in Licorice Pizza, both of whom don’t tend to play it safe when it comes to red carpet dressing. Elsewhere, West Side Story stars Ariana DeBose and Rachel Zegler are expected to wow for the annual event, whereas Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio will be representing for the men.
From Gucci to Chanel, here’s what the best dressed celebrities are wearing at the 2022 BAFTAs.
Lady Gaga in some of the largest platforms of all time and a custom, fishtail dress by Ralph Lauren.
Emma Watson in a cascading white, tulle skirt and wraparound heels.
Salma Hayek in a purple, velvet gown.
Former ‘Strictly’ contestant AJ Odudu in a semi-sheer sequin dress.
BAFTAs 2022 host Rebel Wilson in a layered, tulle dress by Giambattista Valli.
‘Star Wars’ actor Daisy Ridley in a frothy, tulle gown by Vivienne Westwood.
‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown in a black lace and velvet gown paired with gloves by Louis Vuitton.
Marvel Studios actor Sebastian Stan in an accessorised shirt and black suit.
‘Normal People’ actor Daisy Edgar Jones in a metallic gown by Gucci.
Sienna Miller in lace gloves and a floor-sweeping gown by Gucci.
Benedict Cumberbatch, in a black tux, and wife Sophie Hunter, in a gold gown.
Naomi Campbell in a floor-sweeping column dress.
Haley Bennett wearing a graphic red gown by Valentino.
‘West Side Story’ actor Ariana DeBose in a strapless, yellow gown with a daring leg split by Oscar de la Renta.
‘Get Out’ lead Daniel Kaluuya in a fuzzy, elongated suit jacket by Prada.
Presenter Laura Whitmore in a form-fitting yellow dress.
‘Little Woman’ star Florence Pugh in a backless mini dress complete with ballet pink tulle bow by Carolina Herrera.
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 leading lady Simone Ashley in an edge, neon pink ensemble by Valentino.
‘Sound of Metal’ actor Riz Ahmed in a two-tone suit.
Jessie Buckley in a one-shoulder look.
Bond girl Lea Seydoux in a strapless metallic gown paired with detached matching sleeves by Louis Vuitton.
Former ‘Call The Midwife’ star Emerald Fennell in a velvet trouser suit.
‘CODA’ leading lady Emilia Jones in a pleated gold dress with thigh-high split.
‘Bohemiam Rhapsody’ star Lucy Boynton in a caped metallic dress by Chanel.
‘Nocturnal Animals’ actor Ellie Bamber in Chanel.
DJ and ‘Strictly’ contestant Clara Amfo in a metallic mini.
Former ‘I’m A Celeb’ participant Jessica Plumber in a slinky, black dress.