BAFTAs 2022: Best red carpet fashion

Salma Hayek, Daisy Ridley, Lady Gaga, Millie Bobby Brown and Simone Ashley at BAFTAs 2022. (Getty Images)

After two years of uncertainty, one of the biggest nights for British film is finally back in person. The BAFTAs 2022 are being hosted by actress and all-round funny girl, Rebel Wilson, at its regular venue of the Royal Albert Hall but after a scaled-back affair last year, all eyes will be on the red carpet as the nominees and guests arrive for the ceremony.

Among the nominees for Best Leading Actress are Lady Gaga for her role in House of Gucci and Alana Haim for hers in Licorice Pizza, both of whom don’t tend to play it safe when it comes to red carpet dressing. Elsewhere, West Side Story stars Ariana DeBose and Rachel Zegler are expected to wow for the annual event, whereas Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio will be representing for the men.

From Gucci to Chanel, here’s what the best dressed celebrities are wearing at the 2022 BAFTAs.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Lady Gaga attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Lady Gaga in some of the largest platforms of all time and a custom, fishtail dress by Ralph Lauren.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Emma Watson attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Emma Watson in a cascading white, tulle skirt and wraparound heels.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Salma Hayek attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Salma Hayek in a purple, velvet gown.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: AJ Odudu attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Former ‘Strictly’ contestant AJ Odudu in a semi-sheer sequin dress.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Rebel Wilson attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

BAFTAs 2022 host Rebel Wilson in a layered, tulle dress by Giambattista Valli.

Daisy Ridley opted for a vampy black number for the BAFTAs 2022. (Getty Images)

‘Star Wars’ actor Daisy Ridley in a frothy, tulle gown by Vivienne Westwood.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Millie Bobby Brown attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown in a black lace and velvet gown paired with gloves by Louis Vuitton.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Sebastian Stan attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Marvel Studios actor Sebastian Stan in an accessorised shirt and black suit.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Daisy Edgar-Jones attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

‘Normal People’ actor Daisy Edgar Jones in a metallic gown by Gucci.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Sienna Miller attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Sienna Miller in lace gloves and a floor-sweeping gown by Gucci.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

Benedict Cumberbatch, in a black tux, and wife Sophie Hunter, in a gold gown.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Naomi Campbell attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell in a floor-sweeping column dress.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Haley Bennett attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Haley Bennett wearing a graphic red gown by Valentino.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Ariana DeBose attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

‘West Side Story’ actor Ariana DeBose in a strapless, yellow gown with a daring leg split by Oscar de la Renta.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Daniel Kaluuya attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

‘Get Out’ lead Daniel Kaluuya in a fuzzy, elongated suit jacket by Prada.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Laura Whitmore attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Presenter Laura Whitmore in a form-fitting yellow dress.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Florence Pugh attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

‘Little Woman’ star Florence Pugh in a backless mini dress complete with ballet pink tulle bow by Carolina Herrera.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Simone Ashley attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

‘Bridgerton’ season 2 leading lady Simone Ashley in an edge, neon pink ensemble by Valentino.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Riz Ahmed attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

‘Sound of Metal’ actor Riz Ahmed in a two-tone suit.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Jessie Buckley attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Jessie Buckley in a one-shoulder look.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Lea Seydoux attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Bond girl Lea Seydoux in a strapless metallic gown paired with detached matching sleeves by Louis Vuitton.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Emerald Fennell attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Former ‘Call The Midwife’ star Emerald Fennell in a velvet trouser suit.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Emilia Jones attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

‘CODA’ leading lady Emilia Jones in a pleated gold dress with thigh-high split.

Lucy Boynton stunned in Chanel

‘Bohemiam Rhapsody’ star Lucy Boynton in a caped metallic dress by Chanel.

Ellie Bamber wore all black on the red carpet. (Getty Images)

‘Nocturnal Animals’ actor Ellie Bamber in Chanel.

Clara Amfo sparkled on the red carpet. (Getty Images)

DJ and ‘Strictly’ contestant Clara Amfo in a metallic mini.

Jessica Plumber showed solidarity with a pin in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. (Getty Images)

Former ‘I’m A Celeb’ participant Jessica Plumber in a slinky, black dress.

