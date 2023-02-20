BAFTA Winner Group Photo Provokes Anger Over Lack Of Diversity – The Hamden Journal

The #BaftaSoWhite hashtag was circulating once again on social media after the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday night.

Anger about a lack of diversity among those who clinched prizes coalesced around a group picture of all the award winners on stage at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Observers pointed out how the image appeared to feature just a single Black person: Alison Hammond, who co-hosted the BAFTAs with Richard E Grant.

Del Walker, a video game character artist and BAFTA member, said the photo showed that major awards ceremonies “appear to value European storylines about Europeans or White Americans.”

Here are the winners of the 2023 BAFTAs. The black woman is a presenter. Not even Oscar/GoldenGlobe winners Michelle Yeoh, Angela Basset, Viola Davis or Ke Huy Quan could break through. All judging systems have biases but this is broken. I’m not proud to be a BAFTA member today. pic.twitter.com/3A2IGewjHh — Del @ NaughtyDog (@TheCartelDel) February 19, 2023

Ashanti Omkar, a film a TV commentator and BAFTA member, said the group shot provoked “deep pain in the pit of my stomach.”

Disappointed!! I’ve felt this deep pain in the pit of my stomach of late, as I’m seeing the #film industry behind the scenes and the supremacy that it flaunts in my face so much, day by day, so it’s not a surprising result, but in 2023, it is deeply regressive and uncalled for ↓ https://t.co/j9aT8ZHcKW — A$hanti OMkar ௐ London, She | Her, Film, TV Critic (@AshantiOmkar) February 19, 2023

Saima Mohsin, a Sky News and ITV presenter, added:

I watched clips of the #BAFTAS and didn’t see a single black or brown person win

Not because they’e not white but because they’re good, really good and the best. In so many categories.

Overlooked and ignored time & again

So depressing

Unconscious bias & systemic#BaftasSoWhite — Saima Mohsin (@SaimaMohsin) February 20, 2023

Hanna Ines Flint, presenter of MTV Movies UK, described it as “qwhite a night,” while Philippa Childs, the head of union Bectu, remarked: “Those @BAFTA voting changes yet to have an impact I see.”

The concern follows BAFTA dedicating significant attention to boosting diversity during its film awards process, with Chair Krish Majumdar making it one of his top priorities.

A grueling diversity review gave rise to 120 changes across its voting, membership, and campaigning process, including increasing the films viewed by voters and adding 1,000 members from underrepresented backgrounds.

The organization said 40% of acting nominees this year were from ethnically diverse backgrounds after all 20 nominees were white in 2020, when winner Joaquin Phoenix said in his acceptance speech that the industry must work hard to “truly understand systemic racism.”

Viola Davis lost out to Cate Blanchett in the Leading Actress category. Daryl McCormack, the son of a white Irish mother and Black American father, competed with Austin Butler for Leading Actor.

There is a feeling at BAFTA that similar winners will be crowned at other ceremonies, where films led by white actors and creators, such as All Quiet on the Western Front, are expected to dominate. This, however, overlooks the success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, which performed well at the DGA Awards.

BAFTA declined to comment.